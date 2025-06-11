Elizabeth Hurley posed in her “birthday suit” on Tuesday as she celebrated 60 laps around the sun. The actress shared a nude snap of herself sitting in a field on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday to me!” She continued: “This year has already been a wild ride; my 30th year of working with the Estée Lauder Companies, my 30th year as the Global Ambassador of the @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, the 20th anniversary of @elizabethhurleybeach and… I’m in love.” Hurley revealed in April she’s in a relationship with country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, who posted on Tuesday: “Happy birthday to the love of my life.” He recently said of their relationship, “It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy.” The couple met while shooting the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise, but didn’t reconnect until two years after the film wrapped. Hurley signed off her caption, “Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends & family in the world ♥️ pic taken this afternoon… in my birthday suit xxx."