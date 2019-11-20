Elizabeth Lecron Gets 15 Years for ‘Mass Murder’ Plot at Ohio Bar
An Ohio woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday for her role in plotting a terror attack on a Toledo bar. Elizabeth Lecron, 24, and her boyfriend Vincent Armstrong pleaded guilty in August to planning a “mass murder” at a bar and to transporting explosives across state lines. The pair’s internet history revealed an apparent obsession with violence, and reverence for mass murderers like white supremacist Dylann Roof. Lecron sent racist materials to Roof in prison, and received a letter from him in response, authorities previously revealed. Lecron and Armstrong also appeared obsessed with the Columbine High School shooters, and flew to Colorado to visit the site of the 1999 massacre. Lecron also purchased explosive material, which she planned to use to bomb a pipeline. After her 15-year sentence, Lecron will serve a lifetime supervised release. Armstrong is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 10.