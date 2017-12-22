Elizabeth Vargas Leaving ABC News After Two Decades

Read it at Daily Mail
Elizabeth Vargas, longtime co-anchor of ABC’s weekly newsmagazine 20/20, announced Friday that she is leaving the network after more than two decades. Vargas will depart in May to pursue other ventures, she said. In Vargas’ letter to staff, the 55-year-old wrote: “It has been a profound privilege to be the anchor of 20/20 for 14 years, and a true honor to work with each and every one of you.” Vargas first rose to fame via Good Morning America before accepting a role as anchor of World News Tonight in 2005, from which she stepped down months later.