Elizabeth Warren Raises $3.15 million

With these numbers, she might as well be running for president. Elizabeth Warren has raised $3.15 million, surpassing all of her fellow Senate candidates within Massachusetts in the third quarter. The Democratic hopeful entered the race only last month yet says the majority of the money she’s raised has come from donations under $100. Warren’s closest contender is Alan Khazei, whose fundraising she beat by nine times this quarter. Still, it’s unclear who will take home the nomination. Massachusetts Democrats are searching for someone who can oust Republican Scott Brown.