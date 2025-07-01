Elizabeth Warren Trolls Trump by Joining Forces With Musk Over ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

A Democratic senator who has been the regular target of Donald Trump’s scorn has backed billionaire Elon Musk in an unlikely alliance against the president’s tax-cutting spending plans.

“Hell has frozen over!” Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts told CNN Monday night. “Elon Musk is right about this; he’s cut it exactly right.”

A longstanding target campaign trail target for Trump—who dubbed her ‘Pocahontas’ for her claims of Native American ancestry—Warren told the network “the idea of borrowing three and a half trillion dollars on the nation’s credit card” for the purposes of tax breaks for the uber-wealthy “is financially nuts.”

"Hell has frozen over," Elizabeth Warren declared as she backed Elon Musk. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Her comments come after the Tesla CEO reignited his spectacular feud with the president over his “Big Beautiful Bill” on federal spending currently making its way through the Senate.

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country–the PORKY PIG PARTY!!” Musk posted to X Sunday, adding he would work to primary any legislator backing the bill who had campaigned on a platform for reduced government spending.

Trump's "Big Beautiful" spending bill prompted a messy bust-up between the president his top campaign donor, Elon Musk. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Met in turn by veiled threats of deportation from Trump, Musk’s post followed weeks of relative calm between the two men after last month’s messy bust-up during which Trump threatened to revoke Musk’s lucrative government contracts and Musk responded by suggesting Trump featured in the Jeffrey Epstein legal files.

While Warren, a leading progressive voice in the Democratic Party, noted the irony in her seeing eye-to-eye with Trump’s former top campaign donor, she was nevertheless at pains to stress she still opposes Musk’s wider interests and those of the billionaire class to which he belongs.