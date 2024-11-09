Politics

Ella Emhoff Says ‘F*** You’ to MAGA’s Mental Breakdown Lies

MENTAL HEALTH MIC DROP

Emhoff took to Instagram to rebuke an ugly rumor spreading in MAGA social media circles.

Emell Derra Adolphus
News Reporter

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Ella Emhoff react after Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the election in a speech at Howard University on November 06, 2024 in Washington, DC. After a contentious campaign focused on key battleground states, the Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump was projected to secure the majority of electoral votes, giving him a second term as U.S. President. Republicans also secured control of the Senate for the first time in four years.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Queen of cool Ella Emhoff isn’t taking MAGA’s bullying lying down. After she was spotted crying following her stepmother Kamala Harris’ flaming concession speech on Wednesday, ugly rumors began to spread in right-wing social media circles—the ugliest of all claimed that Emhoff had checked herself into a facility after a mental breakdown.

“Many Democrats are going through major mental health crises largely driven by the largest media brainwashing campaign in human history,” wrote one right-wing media account on Elon Musk’s X platform.

Breaking her silence, Emhoff gave a sharp and pointed “f--- you” directed at anyone involved with spreading the lies.

“There‘s a rumor about me having a mental breakdown and getting checked into a hospital. Not true. Also f--- you if you’re out there spreading that,” she wrote in a post to her Instagram stories. “There’s nothing wrong with showing emotion and crying. Anyone who says there is probably needs a good cry.”

Ella Emhoff addresses rumors about her mental health on Instagram
Ella Emhoff/Instagram

Emhoff has previously been open and honest about taking care of her mental health on Instagram. “I’m not ashamed of it,” she wrote, in her Instagram story post.

And in case people have been wondering what she has been up to since that photo began circulating of her crying after the election, “I’ve literally just been here playing fetch with Jerry,” her dog, she added.

Emhoff’s mother, Kerstin Emhoff, also took to X to refute the claims, writing: “More MAGA bs against my family. Leave my kids alone!!! Ella is doing great and spending a lovely day with her mom!”

She added, “Having the ability to show your emotions is something we should all hope for. It’s ok to not feel great right now. We aren’t letting anyone break our family down.”

