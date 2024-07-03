CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Ellen Degeneres Bails on Comedy Tour Dates
REFUNDS TO COME
Read it at Deadline
Tight Focus
Ellen DeGeneres has unexpectedly canceled multiple appearances on her “Ellen’s Last Stand… Up” comedy tour.
Big Picture
Fans received a notice via Ticketmaster indicating that Ellen’s shows in Dallas, Seattle, and Chicago had been axed. Ticketmaster is issuing refunds automatically.
Key Detail
The canceled dates include July 10 in Dallas, July 23 in Seattle, and August 11 in Chicago. Other dates in Seattle and Chicago remain on the schedule.
Real Surprise
Ellen’s next scheduled performance is July 8 in Denver, Colorado. No reason for the cancellations has been provided yet.
Bottom Line
While fans are disappointed, they will get their money back without any action required on their part.