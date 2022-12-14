‘Ellen’ DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies in Apparent Suicide

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the DJ from Ellen DeGeneres’ show, has died in an apparent suicide, according to multiple reports. He was 40.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” his wife, 34-year-old Allison Holker, said in a statement to People magazine. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Holker had gone to a Los Angeles Police Department station on Tuesday and was “frantic” after her husband had left home without his car, which was said to be out of character. Shortly after, police were contacted about a shooting at an L.A. hotel where Boss was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to TMZ.

Boss first DJ’ed on Degeneres’ show in 2014 and became an executive producer six years later. He continued on the show until it ended earlier this year. Boss had earlier competed in the 2008 season of So You Think You Can Dance, finishing in second place. One of his dances with fellow competitor Katee Shean was nominated for an Emmy for choreography and Boss was invited back on the show in later seasons as one of the program’s “all-stars.” In 2022, Boss joined the judging panel on the show for its 17th season.

Boss also had a string of acting gigs showcasing his dancing skills including in the Step Up films and the 2015 movie Magic Mike XXL.

He also hosted the Disney+ show Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings with Holker—who herself competed on SYTYCD—between 2018 and 2020. The documentary series showed couples throwing Disney-themed weddings at a range of Disney destinations.

Boss and Holker married in 2013 and they had two children together. Boss also adopted Holker’s daughter, Weslie Renae Boss.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” Holker said in her statement. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Following news of Boss’ death, tributes have been paid to his memory from across the world of entertainment. “Damn this is sad news,” DJ Pauly D tweeted. “Sending prayers to Stephen “tWitch Boss’s family and friends. RIP TWITCH.”

Community actress Yvette Nicole Brown posted: “What is going on?! This news has broken my heart. I’ve loved him since #SYTYCD. He was always so joyful & full of life. Always.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.