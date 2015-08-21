CHEAT SHEET
Ellen Page Debates Ted Cruz on Gays
Actress Ellen Page showed up at the Iowa State Fair on Friday and confronted Sen. Ted Cruz about “the persecution of gays in the workplace and LGBT rights.” When Page asked Cruz about people being fired for being gay or transgender, the Republican presidential candidate reframed their debate around religious liberty. “Well, what we’re seeing right now, we’re seeing Bible-believing Christians being persecuted for living according to their faith,” Cruz said. Their exchange also included persecution of gays under ISIS and whether or not a “gay florist” should be forced to cater to a wedding ceremony for two evangelicals. Page came out as gay early last year.