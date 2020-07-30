CHEAT SHEET
Ellen Promises to Address Staff Complaints in New Letter: Report
Ellen DeGeneres has promised staff that she would rectify the problems with her show’s working environment in a new letter, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t,” DeGeneres reportedly wrote in the letter, claiming responsibility for the program that bears her name. Warner Media investigated the workplace environment of DeGeneres’ eponymous show after allegations of racism and misconduct arose, claims many considered an open secret. Ed Glavin, one of the show’s three executive producers, has reportedly been fired over the claims.