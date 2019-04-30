Former Congresswoman Ellen Tauscher Dies at 67

Former Rep. Ellen Tauscher, who served as under secretary of state for arms control and international security in the Obama administration, has died, according to her family. The California Democrat was 67 years old. “The passing of Ellen Tauscher is a loss for us all,” Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) said in a statement posted to Twitter. “Ellen was brilliant, gracious and generous and always did her level best to lift up those around her. She’ll always be remembered.”