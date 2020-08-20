‘Ellen’ Ups Staffers’ Paid Time Off and Medical Leave After Toxic Workplace Allegations

As Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show returns to work from a coronavirus hiatus, the embattled daytime star is trying to make good on her vow to improve the allegedly toxic work environment.
In an emotional virtual call on Monday, Variety reports, DeGeneres tearfully apologized to the show’s staff. Senior producers Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner, meanwhile, addressed the alleged toxicity as they urged staff , “Don’t be afraid,” among other things, to report workplace issues. Three of the show’s top producers have been ousted after a formal investigation from WarnerMedia. (Only one, Kevin Lemen, has responded, Variety notes, claiming he’s being “scapegoated.”)
Ellen staffers received new benefits this week as well—five additional paid days off, as well as birthdays and more paid time off for medical and family matters. WarnerMedia also appointed a human resources executive who will not report to show leadership, allowing staffers an advocate to confide in anonymously.
Representatives for WarnerMedia declined to comment.