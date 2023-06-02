Elliot Page Says Big Name Actor Harassed Him With Homophobic Comments
‘Famous A**hole’
Elliot Page’s new memoir includes several revelations about the actor’s career—including an anecdote recalling what Page describes as homophobic harassment by an anonymous big-name actor. The incident, recounted in a chapter Page bluntly titled “Famous A--hole at Party,” took place between Page and an unnamed but prominent actor at a birthday party in 2014, Page told People in a new interview. According to Page, the actor told him he wasn’t really gay, just “afraid of men,” and said “I’m going to f—k you to make you realize you aren’t gay.” The actor then tried to brush off the encounter when the two crossed paths at a gym several days later. “I’m purposely not sharing his name,” Page told People. “But he will hear about this and know it’s him.” In the forthcoming memoir, Page also reveals his past romantic relationships with Kate Mara and another costar who he kept anonymous.