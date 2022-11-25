Ellis Brooklyn’s Cult-Favorite Clean Fragrances Are 25% Off for Black Friday

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I love soft, sultry perfumes. The scent of something familiar can trigger memories or induce feelings a lot like love, but mostly, an everyday treat for yourself to smell nice. Unfortunately, many brands use unnatural chemicals that may smell pleasant at first–but then go straight to headache-inducing (also known as scrubbers). It’s questionable if those artificial ingredients are healthy to breathe in or have on your skin—especially if you’re prone to allergies or headaches. Ellis Brooklyn’s founder, Bee Shapiro, recognized the lack of clean fragrances in the industry and launched the brand, named after her daughter, Ellis. What began as a small, niche fragrance house is now available through some of the biggest beauty retailers due to the success the brand found. Ellis Brooklyn now offers discovery sets, candles, home diffuser oils, and perfect gifts. Also available are sample and travel sizes, so you can try them before taking the plunge. The gambit of scents is represented like florals and musks, so thoroughly read the notes to see which might fit your style.

Mia Maguire, Scouted Editor

Ellis Brooklyn Super Amber Down from $105 I’ve been a huge fan of Ellis Brooklyn since I first smelled the brand’s Super Amber Eau de Parfum. It was the first scent I wore with my now husband—I wore it when we got engaged, and I decided to wear it on our wedding day this past June... Like Erica, scent and fragrance are super important to me because it has always had mood-boosting superpowers that even my Prozac couldn’t quite rival, so choosing my wedding day fragrance wasn’t a decision I took lightly. “SUPER AMBER is the beautiful marriage of cutting-edge olfactive technology,” the brand says. Many people think of Amber fragrances as fall and winter scents, but this multifaceted fragrance works year-round. It’s not as heady and saturated as other amber scents I’ve worn in the past; it almost smells slightly vanilla-like. Unlike other fragrances, SUPER AMBER doesn’t have top, middle, and base notes. Instead, it “blooms” once it hits your skin and blends with your natural scents, which means it smells slightly different on everyone. It’s kind of a bespoke fragrance if you will. Buy at Ellis Brooklyn $ 78 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Erica, Scouted Staff Writer

Vanilla Milk Eau de Parfum Down from $105 Personally, while I loved what the brand represented, I didn’t find the perfect fragrance in the line for me… until recently. I had purchased a few and enjoyed them, but actually felt that “this is it!” love the feeling when smelling Vanilla Milk. The names can be a bit misleading since this complex fragrance is much more than a creamy vanilla scent. There are soft florals of frangipani and peony in the top notes, but it’s the woody, smokey base notes that do it for me. A juxtaposition of smells, vanilla warms wood smoke, so it triggered campfire memories the first time I smelled it (in the best possible way). It’s meant to be a paradox, but for me, the marriage is seamless. When it dries down to a skin scent, the not-too-sweet notes are there–but grounded in the embers of a romantic past that still makes you smile. Buy at Ellis Brooklyn $ 78 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Take advantage of Ellis Brooklyn’s 25% sale while it’s happening from November 25 to November because it’s certainly one of the best the brand will offer. The candles and sets also make very well-received gifts.

