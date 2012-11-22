Elmo Around Until 2014

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Post
He’s not going anywhere just yet. Elmo puppeteer Kevin Clash may have resigned earlier this week after a sex scandal, but his voice is sticking around, because he has already taped Sesame Street episodes to air through 2014. But the controversy continues. Clash’s latest accuser, who is suing Clash for $5 million, claimed the puppeteer tried to keep his day job a secret. “It was essential to him that I not find out who he actually was,” he said. Meanwhile, Elmo is still appearing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, though a different puppeteer will be on duty.