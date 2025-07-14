‘Sesame Street’ Finally Addresses Elmo’s Vile Racist Hack
Elmo’s X account has been restored, Sesame Workshop told Deadline Monday, following a string of racist and anti-semitic posts to the beloved character’s account on Sunday. Elmo’s account, which has 670,000 followers, posted several offensive messages over the weekend, much of them graphic—and took particular aim at Donald Trump, who the posts accused of covering up the Epstein files, calling him a “CHILD F***ER” and “Netanyahu’s puppet.” The posts have since been deleted. A Sesame Workshop spokesperson told Deadline, “Elmo’s X account was briefly compromised yesterday by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including anti-semitic and racist posts. The account has since been secured.” The hack comes after Trump calls for the “defunding” of PBS, Sesame Street’s original home. Wrote Democratic congressman Jared Moskowitz on X Sunday amid the hacker’s rants, “See what happens when you defund PBS.”