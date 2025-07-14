Elmo Goes on Wild, Racist Posting Spree After X Account Hacked

Sesame Street sweetheart Elmo had his official X account hacked on Sunday, leading to a string of antisemitic and racist tweets.

Elmo’s account on X, which has 670,000 followers, has since returned to normal service with all the rogue posts and replies wiped.

However, screenshots have captured the racist, antisemitic, and politically charged messages—most of which are too graphic to repeat here, but which are still being shared online. One said, in part, “Donald Trump is Netanyahu’s puppet because he is in the Epstein Files.”

Another tagged Trump’s X account and said “RELEASE THE FILES @realDonaldTrump CHILD F***ER.”

One of the hacked Elmo posts - The Daily Beast has censored the final sentence. screen grab

As part of the hacking spree, the faux Elmo also replied to X users with racist slurs and threats.

A Sesame Workshop spokesperson confirmed the hack to the Daily Beast, stating, “Elmo’s X account was compromised today by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts. We are working to restore full control of the account.”

Reactions to the hacked posts flooded X on Sunday, including a thought from Florida Democratic congressman Jared Moskowitz, who stated “See what happens when you defund PBS.”

See what happens when you defund PBS @elmo — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) July 13, 2025

Trump’s links to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein have continued to haunt him, now through a red monster’s social media account.

On Saturday, the President ranted on Truth Social, stating “For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again” and suggesting people “not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Elmo, Abby Cadabby and Tamir from Sesame Street. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

Last week, Trump attacked PBS, the network that has included Sesame Street as part of its lineup for more than 50 years.

“DEFUND THE CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING (PBS and NPR), which is worse than CNN & MSDNC put together,” Trump blasted on his Truth Social account, deliberately misspelling MSNBC.

Trump has slashed government funding for the PBS since taking office.

Sesame Street debuted on TV in 1969. In May this year it was announced Netflix would begin to air the iconic children’s show, providing a financial boost. New episodes would be released on both PBS and Netflix, with Netflix also acquiring 90 hours of older episodes.

Elmo, who is eternally 3 and a half years old, first appeared on Sesame Street in 1980, becoming a regular character five years later.

A demonstrator dressed as Sesame Street's Elmo stands on the side of the road as US President Donald Trump's motorcade drives by in Longwood, Florida, on March 9, 2020. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

It is not the first fake Elmo social media post to gain traction this year.