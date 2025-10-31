Elon and Rogan Roast ‘Pencil Neck Geek’ Bezos for Getting ‘Jacked’

Elon Musk and Joe Rogan suggested that Jeff Bezos’ muscly physique might be partially due to testosterone injections.

The 61-year-old Amazon founder and Washington Post owner is “definitely doing some testosterone,” Rogan, 58, claimed on his podcast Friday. “He looks jacked—quick,” Rogan added suggestively, with Musk laughing and repeating that word.

Musk, 54, said Bezos “went from pencil-necked geek to looking like The Rock.”

“Like a little miniature alpha fella,” Rogan added.

“Like his neck got bigger than his head,” Musk continued, “but then, like his earlier pictures, his neck is like a noodle... and his voice dropped like two octaves.”

Bezos earlier this month at a tech conference in Italy. The Amazon founder is said to have bulked up around the time the company acquired Whole Foods. Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Rogan said he approved of the change.

“I support this activity. I like to see him going in this direction,” the UFC announcer said, to which Musk agreed.

Bezos’ physique change is not new, though; he garnered attention for his buff appearance in 2017.

Despite Rogan’s and Musk’s suggestions, Bezos has not admitted to rumors that human growth hormone (HGH) or testosterone injections have factored into his change.

Bezos in 1997, when he was 33 Paul Souders/Getty Images

In 2021, a source “with direct knowledge” told TMZ those claims were false.

Bezos did not immediately respond to a Daily Beast inquiry about Musk’s and Rogan’s comments.

Bezos, Page Six reported in 2021, had been working with celebrity trainer Wesley Okerson.

Bezos’ physical change is said to have been spurred by Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods in 2017.