Elon Musk Boots WaPo’s Taylor Lorenz From Twitter
Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz was suspended from Twitter late Saturday, the latest prominent journalist to get the boot. Lorenz was apparently suspended for “violating the Twitter rules,” though it wasn’t immediately clear which one. The move comes after new Twitter czar Elon Musk reinstated the accounts of several other journalists he’d suspended from the platform for allegedly sharing details about the location of his private jet. Shortly before the ban, Lorenz had tweeted directly at Musk seeking comment for a story. “When I went to log in and see if he had responded to our query, I was suspended. I received zero communication from the company on why I was suspended or what terms I violated,” Lorenz wrote on her Substack. The suspension also came after an entrepreneur who had previously sued Lorenz appealed to Musk to ban the reporter for supposedly doxxing her in a 2020 New York Times article. “Such shameful behavior will not be tolerated going forward,” Musk had replied.