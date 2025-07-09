Elon Musk noted that X CEO Linda Yaccarino is leaving the social media platform with a far-from-heartfelt five-word message.

“Thank you for your contributions,” Musk posted on X on Wednesday.

Musk’s post was in reply to one from Yaccarino announcing she’s leaving the company after two years.

Linda Yaccarino joined X after Elon Musk bought it for $44 billion. Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“When Elon Musk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company,” Yaccarino wrote. “I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App. I’m incredibly proud of the X team — the historic business turnaround we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable.”

Yaccarino did not provide further details on why she’s leaving the social media app formerly known as Twitter, which Musk has owned since 2022. Her departure comes on the heels of a new fiasco involving Grok, Musk’s own AI chatbot integrated into X, which recently began spewing antisemitic posts, praising Adolf Hitler, and referring to itself as “MechaHitler.”

Musk’s artificial intelligence firm xAI later deleted the posts and vowed that it has “taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X.”

One of Grok’s pro-Hitler posts. X/Grok

Grok has run into trouble several times since its launch on X, including saying it was “skeptical” that 6 million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust and ranting about claims of “white genocide” in South Africa.

Musk has also had to publicly criticize Grok, accusing it of “parroting legacy media” after it suggested that right-wing violence has become “more frequent and deadly” than left-wing attacks in recent years.

The latest antisemitic posts from Grok arrived just days after Musk promised that the chatbot had improved “significantly” following its previous rogue responses.