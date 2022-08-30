Elon Musk has written to Twitter citing a whistleblower’s recent accusations as a new reason to scrap his takeover of the social-media platform, an SEC filing shows.

The Tesla boss, who is attempting to back out of his unsolicited $44 billion takeover deal, had already subpoenaed the site’s former head of security, Peiter Zatko, after his damning complaint about Twitter’s vulnerabilities last week.

Zatko has claimed Twitter is mishandling users’ personal data and that the company’s senior-most executives had been misleading about the site’s security. In a filing Tuesday, Musk’s lawyers cited the litany of allegations made by Zatko as “additional and distinct bases to terminate” the merger agreement between Musk and Twitter.

In July, Musk said Twitter’s inability to show how many spam accounts and bots were on the platform was cause to withdraw from the agreed takeover deal, alleging that Twitter was in “material breach” for making “false and misleading statements” about the problem. In Tuesday’s filing, Musk’s lawyers claimed the allegations in Zatko’s 84-page complaint showed Twitter is in “material noncompliance” with data privacy and consumer protection laws, and that “Twitter is uniquely vulnerable to systemic disruption resulting from data center failures or malicious actors, a fact which Twitter leadership (including its CEO) have ignored and sought to obfuscate.”

“These allegations, if true, demonstrate that Twitter has breached the following provisions of the Merger Agreement,” the statement argues.

More to come...