U.S. News

Musk Claims He’s Being Targeted by Anti-DOGE Conspiracy: ‘They Basically Want to Kill Me’

‘DERANGED’

“I guess they’re bad people. Bad people do bad things,” Elon Musk told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Isabel van Brugen
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Isabel van Brugen

Isabel van Brugen

Freelance Writer

isabelvanbrugen

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsAnother Slapdown for Trump as Education Dept. Is Saved
David Gardner
PoliticsTrump Admin Arrests FBI Agent Who Went After Rudy Giuliani
Jasmine Venet
TrumplandU.K. Tourist Returns Home in Chains Like ‘Hannibal Lecter’
Jasmine Venet
MediaCNN Panelist Awkwardly Tells Kevin O’Leary to Back Off: ‘I Don’t Want You to Touch Me!’
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. News‘7th Heaven’ Actors Confronted With Co-Star’s Horrific Abuse
Eboni Boykin-Patterson