Musk Claims He’s Being Targeted by Anti-DOGE Conspiracy: ‘They Basically Want to Kill Me’
‘DERANGED’
“I guess they’re bad people. Bad people do bad things,” Elon Musk told Fox News host Sean Hannity.
Isabel van Brugen
Freelance Writer
Updated
Mar. 19 2025
9:31AM EDT
/
Published
Mar. 19 2025
6:38AM EDT
Isabel van Brugen
Freelance Writer
isabelvanbrugen
