Elon Musk: ‘Cretin’ Jeffrey Epstein Never Referred Me to JPMorgan
UNFRIENDED
Elon Musk says the suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein referred him as a client to JPMorgan Chase “is idiotic on so many levels.” On Monday, the U.S. Virgin Islands said in a court filing that it planned to subpoena the Tesla and Twitter billionaire as part of its lawsuit against the bank. The subpoena seeks copies of communications related to “Epstein’s role” in Musk’s finances, documents showing any fees paid to Epstein or JPMorgan, and records on Epstein’s “procurement of girls or women for commercial sex.” Musk addressed the news in a reply to Twitter user @unusual_whales, writing, “That cretin never advised me on anything whatsoever.” Musk added that “The notion that I would need or listen to financial advice from a dumb crook is absurd,” and “JPM let Tesla down ten years ago, despite having Tesla’s global commercial banking business, which we then withdrew. I have never forgiven them.” Several other billionaires, including Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, are also facing subpoenas in the lawsuit, which argues JPMorgan should be liable for providing financial services for Epstein’s sex-trafficking scheme.