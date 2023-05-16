CHEAT SHEET
    Kate Briquelet

    Senior Reporter

    Elon Musk meets with French Minister for the Economy and Finances Bruno Le Maire on the sidelines of the 6th edition of the Choose France Summit at the Chateau de Versailles, outside Paris, on May 15, 2023.

    Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

    Elon Musk says the suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein referred him as a client to JPMorgan Chase “is idiotic on so many levels.” On Monday, the U.S. Virgin Islands said in a court filing that it planned to subpoena the Tesla and Twitter billionaire as part of its lawsuit against the bank. The subpoena seeks copies of communications related to “Epstein’s role” in Musk’s finances, documents showing any fees paid to Epstein or JPMorgan, and records on Epstein’s “procurement of girls or women for commercial sex.” Musk addressed the news in a reply to Twitter user @unusual_whales, writing, “That cretin never advised me on anything whatsoever.” Musk added that “The notion that I would need or listen to financial advice from a dumb crook is absurd,” and “JPM let Tesla down ten years ago, despite having Tesla’s global commercial banking business, which we then withdrew. I have never forgiven them.” Several other billionaires, including Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, are also facing subpoenas in the lawsuit, which argues JPMorgan should be liable for providing financial services for Epstein’s sex-trafficking scheme.

