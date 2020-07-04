Elon Musk Denies Connections to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Elon Musk, SpaceX, and Musk’s ex-wife all denied having any associations with Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell in a cascading series of statements on Saturday. Responding to reports that the convicted sex offender and financier had toured a California SpaceX facility in 2012, Musk tweeted, “To the best our knowledge, he never toured SpaceX. Don't know where that comes from.” A photo that showed Musk at a party standing beside Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s confidante and alleged madam, also recirculated after her arrest Thursday. But Musk’s ex-wife, Talulah Riley, issued a statement Saturday suggesting Musk did not know Maxwell and she had just happened to stand near him at a party. A spokesperson for Musk told Business Insider last year that “Ghislaine simply inserted herself behind him in a photo he was posing for without his knowledge.” Riley also said that she and the tech tycoon met when she was 22, denying rumors that Maxwell trafficked her to Musk, and saying that the couple visited Epstein’s residence as part of “an itinerary of appointments.”