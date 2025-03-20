Trumpland

‘Pathetic Man-Child’ Elon Musk Flamed by Kid: ‘Don’t Give a F*** About Him’

NO WORDS MINCED

Vivian Musk, 20, has not spoken to her father in five years.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Elon Musk and Vivian Wilson split image
Getty Images/Vivian Wilson
Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaCNN Panelist Awkwardly Tells Kevin O’Leary to Back Off: ‘I Don’t Want You to Touch Me!’
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsGOP Rep Laughs Gleefully as Voters Boo Musk’s DOGE at Raucous Town Hall
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsAttorney General: Judge Had ‘No Right’ to Question Trump
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsReporter Calls Out Leavitt for Misleading About ‘Democrat’ Judge Appointed by Bush
David Gardner
PoliticsLeak Reveals Trump’s Full Bonkers Plan for the Kennedy Center
Leigh Kimmins