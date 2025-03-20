Media

Jimmy Kimmel Tells ‘Poor’ Elon Musk Why People Are Burning Teslas

WORLD'S SMALLEST VIOLIN

Kimmel didn’t buy Musk’s theory that it’s the result of “mental illness.”

Michael Boyle
Michael Boyle
Michael Boyle

Michael Boyle

98MikeB

mboyle988@gmail.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsLeak Reveals Trump’s Full Bonkers Plan for the Kennedy Center
Leigh Kimmins
WorldLast Person Who Saw Missing Student Alive Gives Heartbreaking Account in Court
Matt Young
PoliticsReporter Calls Out Leavitt for Misleading About ‘Democrat’ Judge Appointed by Bush
David Gardner
TravelAmerican Tourists Whipped Into Shape by Angry Carriage Driver in Dublin
Tom Sanders
TrumplandAnti-Musk Hackers Share Names and Addresses of Tesla Owners
Tom Sanders