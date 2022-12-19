Musk Goes Uncharacteristically Silent After Twitter Users Vote for His Resignation
SECOND THOUGHTS?
Elon Musk's Twitter fingers must have been stiff on Monday morning, because more than six hours after users voted for him to resign as CEO, the notorious tweeter still had not made any public statement. The billionaire launched a poll on Sunday evening, as he faced an onslaught of criticism over a new policy banning users from linking to other social media sites; Musk later announced that Twitter would revise the policy. More than 17 million people voted in the poll, with the results showing on Monday morning that 57.5 percent think he should step down. Musk, who had tweeted up a storm in recent days, did not respond to a request for comment. It’s worth noting that in November, he said he never intended to run the company long-term. Shares of his electric carmaker Tesla are down 62 percent this year, signaling that he can’t afford to be distracted.