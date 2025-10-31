Elon Musk Is Landing a $2B Space Contract From Trump’s White House

Elon Musk appears to be in line for a $2 billion of government work for President Donald Trump’s Golden Dome defense project.

His SpaceX firm is set to win the massive project to develop and build the missile- and aircraft-tracking satellites, according to people briefed on the plan.

Elon Musk and Trump, pictured in May, appear to have finally patched things up after their dramatic falling out. Tom Brenner For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Trump, 79, unveiled his chosen design on May 20 alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, 45, in the Oval Office, when there was anger at suggestions it would go to Musk’s space company.

It is now being reported that this is precisely what is happening. According to The Wall Street Journal, Musk, 54—the SpaceX founder, CEO, and chairman—is set to anchor an “air moving target indicator” network that could eventually reach approximately 600 satellites.

The money for the project had been included in Trump’s July tax-and-spend package but was not publicly tied to a specific contractor. The Pentagon has not formally awarded Golden Dome work while it finalizes spending lines, according to the Journal.

The Golden Dome program—priced by Trump at $175 billion—aims to detect, track, and intercept inbound missiles. Experts warn the project could cost at least half a trillion dollars and run the risk of starting an arms race in space.

In August, it was reported that the White House wanted the first high-profile Golden Dome tests to be conducted in the weeks leading up to the November 2028 election, part of Trump’s desire for a visible “win” on a politically explosive schedule, a timeline a defense official described as “technically very risky.”

People familiar with the matter told the Journal that SpaceX is also positioned for two other jobs. They are Milnet, a secure relay for sensitive military communications, and a ground-targeting network to track vehicles.

Elon Musk at SpaceX in Brownsville, Texas. Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

“What we’re relying on is industry to help us innovate by showing us the art of the possible—bringing ideas to us,” U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, 56, said, according to the Journal.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, 61, has likewise told investors the company would prioritize U.S. needs in conflict, the paper reported.

Officials have warned against “vendor lock,” where overreliance on a single firm can hinder innovation and increase costs. A Pentagon Defense Science Board study last year urged broader commercial participation—and guardrails on data and access.

The Trump administration had been exploring alternatives as tensions between the president and Musk flared over the summer, courting Amazon’s Project Kuiper and legacy primes.

Trump and Musk publicly made up during the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in September. Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

SpaceX’s speed is its advantage. The company says it has launched more than 10,000 Starlink satellites, giving it unmatched manufacturing and launch cadence.

A Pentagon spokesperson declined to discuss architecture choices with the Journal, citing pre-decisional deliberations.