Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Musk Lashes Out at Pentagon Critic Who Ridiculed His Ultimatum to Federal Workers
WAR OF WORDS
A Department of Defense official slammed the move as “the silliest thing I’ve seen in 40 years.”
Will Neal
Reporter
Published
Feb. 24 2025
6:55AM EST
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Will Neal
Reporter
willneal93
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Trump Makes Stunning Admission as He Rages About Michael Wolff Book
Julia Ornedo
Politics
James Carville Makes Bold Prediction About When Trump’s White House Will ‘Collapse’
Amethyst Martinez
U.S. News
Watch Musk’s ‘College Dropout’ DOGE Goons Caught on Camera for First Time
Julia Ornedo
Politics
Dolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
Media
Hegseth Reveals Sinister Reason Why Military Attorneys Were Purged
Maurício Alencar