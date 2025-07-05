Musk Makes Long-Threatened ‘America Party’ Official

“Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom,” Elon Musk wrote on the platform formerly known as Twitter. The world’s richest person declared the foundation of the new “middle ground” party he has been threatening to launch for some time on Saturday.

Dubbed the “America Party,” a moniker suggested to Musk by X user “Bolz Deep Ben,” Musk has been toying with the idea of a centrist party to “represent the 80 percent in the middle” since his epic break-up with President Donald Trump last month.

By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!



When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.



Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom. https://t.co/9K8AD04QQN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2025

Putting the question to users of the social media platform he purchased in 2022, Musk asked on July 4 whether he should “create the America Party?” Poll results from 5.6 million users globally indicated that 65.4 percent thought he should go ahead.

“By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!” Musk wrote as the results were finalized. “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.”

The former Republican donor and once close ally of the president crashed out of the White House in June following disagreements over the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which he was tasked with running.

During the online bust-up, Trump threatened to remove government subsidies from Musk’s companies, including SpaceX, while Musk tweeted that Trump is “in the Epstein files,” referring to unverified claims involving the records of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Musk later retracted the claim, saying he “went too far.”

While politically homeless, having distanced himself from the Democratic Party he once donated to, Musk has continued to take shots at Trump’s policies. Notably, the man tasked with creating financial efficiency within the U.S. government was not pleased with the financial policies of Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

“Utterly insane and destructive,” Musk wrote about the bill, predicting it will “destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country.” He has also threatened to ensure that members of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then “voted for the biggest debt increase in history” would lose their next primary “if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!



And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2025

As for political strategy, Musk theorized that his tactics would be “laser-focused,” targeting a small number of Senate seats and House districts.

“Given the razor-thin legislative margins, that would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people,” Musk said.

Critics of the America Party idea warned Musk that his efforts may be better spent elsewhere. Long-time Republican strategist and close Trump confidante Roger Stone replied to Musk’s post cautioning that a new party would split the Republican vote and hand the “Marxist Democrats” power.

Steven Nekhaila, chairman of the Libertarian National Committee, suggested Musk would be better off joining the Libertarian Party as it’s already on the ballot in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

“That infrastructure isn’t built overnight, it’s decades of grassroots work and legal victories,” Nekhaila wrote.

Still, with his vast wealth and political influence, Musk appears undeterred. When asked whether he might put his new America Party plans into action during the 2026 midterm elections or the 2028 election, he replied “next year.”