Trumpland
Musk Offers to Pour $100 Million Into Trump Political Groups in Latest Show of Fealty
MUSKBUCKS
Musk spent $200 million of his own money to help elect Trump via his America PAC last year.
Sean Craig
Published
Mar. 12 2025
10:44AM EDT
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Sean Craig
sean.craig@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.
here
.
