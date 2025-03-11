Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Media
‘Morning Joe’ Laughs at Musk as Tesla Stock Price Plunges
LAUGHING STOCK
The MSNBC show’s panel seemed to enjoy the fact that the company’s stock plunged more than 15 percent Monday.
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
Published
Mar. 11 2025
9:58AM EDT
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Trump Goes on Insane Truth Social Posting Spree as Stock Market Freefalls
Julia Ornedo
Media
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. News
Trump Border Czar: ICE Will ‘Absolutely’ Deport Legal Immigrants
Erkki Forster
Politics
Woman Sitting Next to Musk at Trump’s Speech Breaks Silence on ‘Awful’ Fallout
Leigh Kimmins
Media
Stephen Colbert Mocks Worst Fox News Excuse for Trump’s Stock Plunge
Michael Boyle