Elon Musk Puts Five Homes Worth $97.5 Million Up for Sale
Elon Musk has listed a 10-bedroom house and four other properties worth a total of $97.5 million for sale in California, The Mercury News reports. The Tesla founder made four Los Angeles homes worth a total of $62.5 million available for purchase the same day as a $35 million mansion on a 47-acre lot in Hillsborough, California. Two weeks prior, the billionaire put two homes up for sale worth a combined $39.5 million. The sales come after he made a monastic pledge on Twitter on May 1 vowing to sell “almost all physical possessions” and “own no house.” He was also engaged in a feud with the Alameda County health department earlier this week over the reopening of the Tesla factory, which resumed operations in defiance of shutdown orders before officials announced it would be allowed to reopen next week anyways.