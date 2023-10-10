Musk Threatened Movie Studio Over Ex Amber Heard, Report Says
‘BURN THE HOUSE DOWN’
Elon Musk reportedly defended his ex Amber Heard amid discussions by Warner Bros. to fire her from the upcoming film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. According to Variety, the X owner allegedly sent a “scorched-earth letter” to the entertainment studio, “threatening to burn the house down” if Heard was dropped from the DC sequel. This prompted Warner Bros. to reverse their decision. Earlier, Aquaman director James Wan and the studio had reportedly written to Heard’s attorney after the film’s 2018 release that the actress would be let go due to a lack of chemistry with Jason Momoa. Rumors of Heard’s firing spread after her defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. She alleged that Depp spearheaded a “smear campaign” against her, which resulted in a “very pared-down version” of her role in the new film. Reportedly, Heard only appears in 10 minutes of the sequel.