Elon Musk Rips J.Lo for Warning About Trump but Not Diddy

The X boss told Joe Rogan that the star’s judgment shouldn’t be trusted.

Jennifer Lopez with Sean “Diddy” Combs.
KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Elon Musk has lashed out at Jennifer Lopez for warning the public against Donald Trump but staying silent about the alleged threat posed by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The Tesla founder and MAGA fan questioned J.Lo’s priorities in an interview with podcast king Joe Rogan.

“J.Lo was like his ex-girlfriend and it’s like now deciding she’s like warning people against Trump. How many people did she warn against Diddy, right? Oh zero, OK. Maybe we shouldn’t trust her,” said Musk.

Claire Lampen
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jennifer Lopez at a Miami Heat game in 2000.

Referring to the allegations against the rap mogul, who is currently behind bars in New York awaiting trial, Musk continued: “People in the music entertainment industry had to know that Diddy was like abusing, you know, kids basically and yet they still fed him kids. Like, where’s the accountability? They had to know.”

Lopez dated Diddy between 1999 and 2001. She has not publicly addressed his arrest on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. They were together at a time when the rapper has now been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

At a recent autograph signing, Lopez hurried away after being quizzed about the relationship.

Last week, she urged voters in Nevada to vote for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election and spoke about her anger over attacks on Puerto Rico made at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally.

During the interview with Musk, Rogan broadened the conversation about Diddy to say: “It’s peculiar that so many who frequented his gatherings are now outspoken supporters of Harris. Clearly, he was doing it for his own jollies too, there was something sick about it.”

