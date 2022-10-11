CHEAT SHEET
Elon Musk Says He Spoke to Kanye West About Antisemitic Tweet
‘CONCERNS’
Elon Musk revealed on Twitter Monday evening the he had spoken to Kanye West about the antisemitic tweet that left him locked out of his account over the weekend. “Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart,” Musk wrote, replying to a previous tweet in which he welcomed his “friend” back to Twitter after he was restricted on Instagram for similarly offensive comments about Jewish people. Musk, who is poised to finally take over the social media platform after a series of legal disputes, has shown far more leniency towards “free speech” than its current owners, vowing at one point to restore Donald Trump’s account.