Elon Musk: My NY-D.C. Hyperloop Received Government Approval

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNBC
Elon Musk claimed on Thursday that he’s received verbal government approval for The Boring Company to create an underground Hyperloop train between Washington D.C. and New York. The Loop would include New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and the U.S. capital. Musk did not announce any further details on whether the approval was local or federal, but he did say the Hyperloop would go from city center to city center, and would include “up to a dozen or more” entry and exit elevators in each location. A typical Amtrak train from New York to D.C. takes 200 minutes; Musk claims his train would do the same trip in only 29 minutes.