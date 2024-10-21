Trumpland

Elon Musk Whines That ‘Legacy Media’ Wants Him Assassinated

The Tesla CEO’s comments come after he not-so-jokingly suggested he’d be ‘f***ed’ if Harris wins the presidency.

Will Neal
World’s richest man and fair-weather “free speech absolutistElon Musk says bad press over his descent into the dark side of MAGA has put him at risk of being murdered.

“With their relentless hit pieces, legacy mainstream media are actively encouraging the assassination of @realDonaldTrump and now me,” the Tesla CEO said in an X post overnight, with a screenshot of an article by Der Spiegel describing him as “enemy number two” in the U.S. elections.

“Dramatically increasing my risk of being assassinated and engaging in politics are not what I want to do,” Musk added in an accompanying video clip from his speech at a Republican town hall event in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

“I do not have a death wish, but the stakes are so high that I really feel I have no choice but to do it, and that’s the reason,” he said at the weekend.

Musk’s latest late-night posting session also comes not long after suggesting he’d be facing jail time in the event Kamala Harris wins out over Donald Trump at the presidential election in November.

Lawyers have recently suggested that Musk’s $1-million-per-day voter lottery prize represents a “clearly illegal vote buying scheme,” with further election interference concerns over allegations one of Musk’s PACs has perhaps illegally used fake Harris campaign sites to push disinformation about the Democratic candidate and her policies.

All that above and beyond Musk’s prospects of a five-year prison sentence if world champion boxer Imane Khelif emerges victorious from her French civil suit against him and other right-wing public figures for cyberbullying her about her gender during this year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

