Elon Musk Tells Advertisers Twitter Won’t Become a ‘Free-for-All Hellscape’
‘DEAR TWITTER ADVERTISERS...’
Elon Musk posted an open message to Twitter advertisers on Thursday seemingly seeking to calm concerns about a potential relaxation in content moderation policies when his takeover of the site is completed. The eccentric tech tycoon said he was buying Twitter “because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.” He added that he was motivated to go through with his $44 billion purchase of Twitter “to try to help humanity, whom I love.” “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!” the post continued. “In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature.” Advertisers have reportedly grown jittery about the changes Musk might make to Twitter, including his previously affirmed commitment to reinstate Donald Trump on the platform.