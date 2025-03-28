Musk to Give $2M to Republican Voters on Wisconsin Visit

Elon Musk revealed on Friday that he is set to “personally hand over” $2 million to Wisconsin GOP voters who cast their ballots in a hotly debated Supreme Court race.

However, after posting to X, he then deleted it and then posted another update “to clarify a previous post,” adding that he would only hand over the checks to people who signed his super PAC’s petition, rather than voters. The flip-flop signified a potential clash with legal experts who raised concerns about Musk’s attempts to bribe voters.

The billionaire CEO and Trump’s “special government employee” has used his Super PAC America to promote Wisconsin’s Republican-backed nominee Brad Schimel for the Supreme Court. He’s poured millions into the pivotal race and the contentious election on April 1 could trigger a turning point in Republican power if it flips the court’s liberal majority to conservative. The PAC was previously Trump’s biggest financial support during his last campaign and contributed $250 million.

Musk posted Thursday that he planned to give $1 million each to two lucky voters Sunday, two days before the critical election. He didn’t say how the pair would be chosen, but it’s the second time he’s made the promise this week alone. The first recipient of the $1 million was a mechanical engineer who voted for Schimel.

It’s not legal under Wisconsin law to offer money in exchange for voting. Despite accusations of bribery, Musk posted “I will personally hand over two checks for a million dollars each in appreciation for you taking the time to vote. This is super important.” By early afternoon Friday, he had deleted the post.

The Supreme Court race is especially significant because the court will likely have to decide voting rules for the 2028 presidential election.

Trump announced his support for Schimel on Truth Social Friday, calling rival Susan Crawford a “Radical Left Liberal” and noting that if she wins “the Movement to restore our Nation will bypass Wisconsin.”

Wisconsin is a battleground state and is currently presided over by Democrat-backed justices. Crawford is set to face off against the Trump-endorsed Schimel next week, and Republicans worry that if she wins she’ll allow Democrats to redraw congressional voting maps.

Although Crawford’s campaign said she’s never commented on congressional redistricting, the top Democrat in the House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries said Monday that Democrats “have to win” the election so that an “enlightened Supreme Court” can oversee legal challenges to the “gerrymandered” maps.

Past election results show Wisconsin as a complete swing state, voting nearly 50/50 for Democrats or Republicans. But Jeffries said there are “six Republicans and only two Democrats out of an eight person delegation, because the lines are broken.”

The Supreme Court race is supposed to be nonpartisan and Crawford has claimed that she’ll remain “impartial” although she’s historically supported Democratic policies like abortion rights. Schimel is known for being Wisconsin’s Republican Attorney General, and he’s previously opposed pro-abortion laws, backed voter ID laws and led a lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act.

The New York Times reported that Musk might also be throwing his weight behind Schimel in order to help Tesla, which recently sued Wisconsin after it was blocked from opening car dealerships state-wide. If Tesla’s case goes to the highest court, Musk may benefit from closer ties with one of the justices.

Musk’s Super PAC is also canvassing around the state with hundreds of staffers knocking on voters’ doors. They’re offering $100 to voters who sign a “Petition in Opposition to Activist Judges” after several federal judges ruled to block several of Trump’s recent policies.

It’s not the first time he’s used the technique. The X owner received backlash last year from government officials when he hosted a $1 million-a-day giveaway through his Super PAC to registered voters in swing states, including Wisconsin. Voters were asked to sign a petition “to support the Constitution” and winners were not picked by chance.

Crawford called the move corrupt and her spokesperson said at the time that it was “disgraceful to our state and judiciary.”

Musk’s current petition violates a law that states it is a felony to offer, give, promise to lend or lend to attract voters.

The petition reads: “By signing below, I’m rejecting the actions of activist judges who impose their own views and demanding a judiciary that respects its role—interpreting, not legislating."

The Daily Beast has reached out to Musk for comment.