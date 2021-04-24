Elon Musk to Host Saturday Night Live Episode With Miley Cyrus

Read it at Variety
Elon Musk, the Tesla founder and eccentric billionaire, will host Saturday Night Live on May 8, Variety reports. The news comes a day after his company SpaceX launched its second operational flight of its Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station. Considering that the show is usually hosted by actors or comedians rather than business moguls, Musk’s ability to entertain will certainly be put to the test. The billionaire will be accompanied by musical guest Miley Cyrus, who will be making her sixth appearance on the show.