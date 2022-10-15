Elon Musk Snarkily Tweets He’ll Keep Funding Ukrainian Government ‘For Free’

Read it at CNBC
Elon Musk said his company SpaceX will keep funding the Ukrainian government “for free” in a snarky, maybe sarcastic tweet Saturday. The announcement came as a 180 degree swing from Musk’s comments a day earlier, when he said SpaceX can’t fund Starlink terminals in Ukraine “indefinitely.” Starlink use could cost close to $400 million over the next year, according to CNN. Musk previously tried to solve the Russia-Ukraine war through a Twitter poll, and has come under fire by Ukrainian officials, one ambassador telling Musk to “fuck off.” Musk, always a philosopher, responded to a reply to his latest tweet who said “no good deed goes unpunished” with the quip, “Even so, we should still do good deeds.”