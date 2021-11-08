Elon Musk Tweets Vulgar Crack at Sen. Ron Wyden

CHEAT SHEET
Tesla boss Elon Musk lashed out at Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) on Sunday night with a vulgar crack on Twitter. The comment came a day after Musk launched a Twitter poll on whether he should sell 10 percent of Tesla stock, noting that it would be the only way for him to pay taxes since he doesn’t draw a salary. Wyden responded to the poll by tweeting: “Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll. It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax.” Maybe Musk was unhappy with the outcome of the poll—57.9 percent of 3.5 million people said he should sell—because he decided to belatedly respond to the Oregon Democrat with a puerile commentary on his profile photo.