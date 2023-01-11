CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Elon Musk Unfollows Grimes on Twitter—Again
COLD SHOULDER
In his latest Twitter shakeup, CEO Elon Musk unfollowed his ex-girlfriend Grimes on Tuesday. The @BigTechAlert Twitter bot account pointed out the change in a tweet that called Musk a “great person” and politely asked: “Please do not ban this account.” Musk and the Canadian singer—real name Claire Elise Boucher—have had two children together over the course of a relationship which Grimes last year described to Vanity Fair as “very fluid.” The pair have also had an on-again, off-again relationship on Twitter, with Musk previously unfollowing Grimes’ account on at least two occasions since 2018 when the pair were first seen together in public, according to Business Insider.