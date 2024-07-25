Elon Musk’s Daughter Rips Into Him After Anti-Trans Rant

An account that claims to be Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk’s daughter, fired back at her father in a series of Threads posts on Thursday following Musk’s interview with Jordan Peterson in which he repeatedly deadnamed her and said she was “killed” by the “woke mind-virus.”

“I look pretty good for a dead bitch,” Wilson wrote on Threads—notably not Musk’s X platform.

“This is entirely fake. Like, literally none of this ever happened. Ever. I don’t even know where he got this from,” Wilson said in reply to a post on Musk’s X in which he claimed she “was born gay and slightly autistic.”

Musk went on to claim that those are “two attributes that contribute to gender dysphoria.”

“I knew that from when he was about 4 years old and he would pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was ‘fabulous!’, as well as his love of musicals & theatre (sic). But he was not a girl,” Musk concluded.

“My best guess is that he went to the Milo Yiannopoulis (sic) school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random and said ‘eh- good enough’ in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own fucking story,” Wilson went on.

Wilson slammed Musk, saying, “he doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness.”

Musk has previously said that he believes Wilson is a “communist” who was brainwashed into “thinking that anyone rich is evil,” which led her to cut ties with him in 2022, according to Walter Isaacson’s biography on the billionaire.

Musk blamed the private K-12 Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica known for its “civil rights, anti-war and feminist movement” inspired-curriculum for her ‘indoctrination.’

During the interview, Musk took shots at “so-called gender-affirming care” a “terrible euphemism,” in his estimation. “It’s child mutilation and sterilization under the guise of gender-affirming care,” he added.

Musk said that he “was essentially tricked into signing documents,” to allow Wilson to transition.

“It wasn’t explained to me that puberty blockers are actually just sterilization drugs. So, anyway, so I lost my son,” Musk explained, referring to Wilson.

“I’m legally recognized as a woman in the state of California,” Wilson wrote. “Obviously Elon can’t say the same because in a ketamine-fueled haze, he’s desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him.”

“Go touch some fucking grass✨” she concluded.

The Daily Beast reached out to Justine Musk, Elon’s ex-wife and Musk’s lawyer for a response and for verification that the account belongs to Wilson, but has yet to receive a response.