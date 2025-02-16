Politics

Elon Musk’s Daughter Learned About Her New Sibling via Reddit

DADDY ISSUES

Vivian Jenna Wilson made the reveal in a TikTok video.

Catherine Bouris
Catherine Bouris
Elon Musk
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Catherine Bouris

Catherine Bouris

catherinebouris

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaFormer RNC Chair Michael Steele Erupts On-Air: To Hell With Republicans!
Will Neal
MediaGeorge Conway Warns DOJ on ‘Edge of a Full-Scale Revolt’
Will Neal
PoliticsMAGA Influencer, 26: Elon Musk Has Fathered 13th Kid With Me
Catherine Bouris
PoliticsRepublican Family ‘Values’ Trolled Online Amid New Baby Musk Claims
Liam Archacki
PoliticsJon Stewart Giggled With Glee as Jen Psaki Ripped Kamala’s Campaign
Catherine Bouris