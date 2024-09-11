Elon Musk’s Daughter Slams His Offer to Give Taylor Swift a Baby

Elon Musk’s unhinged offer to impregnate Taylor Swift has sparked outrage with at least one person who knows what the Tesla CEO is like as a father: his daughter.

Vivian Jenna Wilson, 20, the eldest of twins Musk fathered with author Justine Musk, took to Threads on Wednesday to slam her father’s comments as “sexist,” “incel nonsense” following Swift’s endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris over Republican candidate Donald Trump.

“The timing for the Taylor Swift endorsement of Kamala Harris honestly could not have been better,” wrote Wilson. “Can’t wait to see the Swifties at the polls! Vote blue 💙💙”

Then Wilson laid into her father.

“Also, yes, I saw ‘the tweet,’” she wrote. “Heinous incel nonsense is in fact heinous incel nonsense. I don’t really have anything to add to it, it’s just abhorrent. That much is obvious and if you don’t see how then you’re part of the problem.”

She added, “I would just like to say to my audience members, don’t let people talk to you like that. It’s disgusting, it’s belittling and incredibly sexist. You deserve better.”

Although Wilson said she is not the “biggest fan of this subject,” seemingly referring to Musk, she is her “own person with my own name after all.”

“I just feel like that had to be said even if it’s incredibly self-evident. Cheers ✨,” she wrote.

Wilson, who is transgender, said Musk had been an absent father and “serial adulterer” who had been cruel to her for being feminine.

“I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged,” said Wilson in her first public interview, published in July. “Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide.”