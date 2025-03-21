The New Abnormal

Elon Musk’s Echo Chamber Is So Deep He Thinks People Actually Like Him

THE NEW ABNORMAL

The world’s richest man has effectively “canceled himself,” according to The New Abnormal’s Danielle Moodie.

Opinion
Elon Musk thinks everyone loves him.
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
