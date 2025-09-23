Elon Musk’s Father Accused of Sexually Abusing Family Members

Errol Musk, the father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, has been accused of multiple instances of sexual abuse against his other children and stepchildren, according to a bombshell report.

The claims against the 79-year-old span decades and involve alleged incidents involving five of his children and stepchildren in South Africa and California, The New York Times reported. One of the alleged victims was his stepdaughter, who went on to have at least one child with Errol Musk, whom he is also alleged to have abused.

The allegations involving the stepdaughter are that Errol allegedly touched her inappropriately when she was four-years-old at the family’s Pretoria home in 1993. A decade later, she allegedly saw him sniff her dirty underwear in her bedroom. She also claimed Errol forcibly kissed her in 2009, when she was 21.

Errol Musk denies all the abuse allegations against him. Esa Alexander/Reuters

Now 37, the same stepdaughter has also accused Errol of sexually abusing two daughters he had with his third wife, Heide-Mari Bezuidenhout, as well as a stepson from the same marriage who later died in a car crash.

Another allegation surfaced around 2022, when Errol’s five-year-old son accused him of groping his buttocks. Family members contacted police, though prosecutors later dropped the case due to insufficient evidence.

In total, three police investigations have been launched against Errol over the years, according to the Times. Two were closed without charges, while the outcome of the third remains unclear.

Errol has denied the allegations, calling them “false and nonsense in the extreme.” He claimed relatives were “putting the children up to say false things” in an effort to extract money from Elon Musk, who was recently dethroned as the world’s richest man.

Like his 51-year-old son Elon, Errol has a large and complicated family of at least nine children and stepchildren from three marriages.

He claims to have fathered two children with the same former stepdaughter who accuses him of abuse, though she says they only have one child. The five-year-old boy that Errol is accused of groping is the child he had with his stepdaughter.

The Times said a "significant factor" in Elon Musk’s strained relationship with his father were the abuse allegations against Errol Musk. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Times could not independently corroborate the claims of abuse involving Errol’s two daughters with Bezuidenhout or her son from a previous marriage. Those allegations appeared in an interim protection order filed by his 37-year-old stepdaughter. Errol dismissed the allegations as “nonsense” and “absurd.”

Family letters and personal correspondence obtained by the Times show that relatives had repeatedly appealed to Elon Musk for help regarding his father.

In 2010, one family member wrote him a five-page letter seeking “advice, help, and guidance” over the abuse allegations, saying: “We daily see these children suffer.”

Elon Musk, who has a notoriously strained relationship with his father, has not publicly addressed the accusations. He does provide financial support to his former stepdaughter and two half-sisters, and gives monthly payments to another former stepsister, according to the Times.

In a 2017 Rolling Stone interview, Elon Musk described his father as “evil” who has committed “terrible” crimes.

“Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done,” he said.