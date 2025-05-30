The already convoluted family life of Elon Musk, who is believed to have fathered 14 children with four women, may somehow be even messier.

An explosive report from The New York Times says Musk’s use of drugs like ketamine was far more extensive than previously thought and occurred during periods of intense personal turmoil.

Among the claims is that he fathered another child with a Japanese pop star via sperm donation and was battling with musician Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, over their 5-year-old son, X Æ A-12.

The report also features an interview with Ashley St. Clair, a MAGA influencer who revealed in February that she had a secret love child with Musk.

The Times said Musk’s rampant drug use coincided with his struggle to deal with the “messy” consequences of his self-proclaimed mission to help populate the Earth by fathering more children.

St. Clair said Musk told her he had children with women across the globe, including one with a well-known Japanese pop star. The Wall Street Journal reported in April that Musk had a 2023 meeting in Austin, Texas, where representatives for a “high-profile” Japanese woman asked him to be a sperm donor.

Ashley St. Clair said Elon Musk offered her $15 million and $100,000 a month until their child turned 21 to stay quiet about his paternity. Fox News/Getty Images

“He made it seem like it was just his altruism and that he genuinely believed these people should have children,” St. Clair told the Times.

St. Clair said Musk tried to impose a gag order to stop her from coming forward with claims that she had a secret love child with him.

Musk allegedly offered her $15 million and $100,000 per month in hush money until the child turned 21 in an attempt to keep the child hidden.

Elon Musk reportedly angered Grimes by taking their son, X, to the Oval Office and other public events. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Grimes, who shares three children with Musk, also spent months fighting with the tech billionaire, accusing him of violating a custody agreement involving their eldest son, also known simply as X, according to the Times.

She said Musk agreed to keep their children out of the public eye. Instead, the billionaire is frequently seen with X at public events, even parading him in front of the world’s media alongside President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

At times, Musk traveled with X for days without notifying Grimes of their whereabouts, according to unnamed sources who spoke to the Times.

Grimes has expressed concerns that jet-setting with his father may be harming their son’s health and leaving him sleep-deprived.

Musk’s aerospace company, SpaceX, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Elon Musk and Grimes confirmed their relationship when they arrived together for the 2018 Met Gala. Angela Weis/AFP via Getty Images

Musk also has four children with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company Neuralink, including twins conceived via sperm donation.

By the time those twins were born, a surrogate was already pregnant with the third child Musk shares with Grimes.

She became furious upon learning Zilis had given birth, believing she and Musk were in a monogamous relationship and planning their own family.

In August 2023, Grimes learned Zilis was expecting a third child with Musk via surrogacy and was pregnant with their fourth, according to the Times.